New UPI Rules from August 1: Daily Limits and AutoPay Changes Explained

Starting August 1, 2025, users of UPI-based apps such as Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, and others will come under a new set of guidelines introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The changes are being implemented to streamline the UPI ecosystem, reduce system congestion, and ensure smoother transactions for millions of users across the country.

These revised rules aim to address common issues such as payment failures and transaction delays, particularly during high-traffic hours. While regular payments at local stores and peer-to-peer transactions will continue as usual, certain background activities will now face stricter limits.

What Are the New UPI Usage Limits?

One of the key updates includes daily caps on certain actions within UPI apps:

Users will be allowed to check their account balance up to 50 times per day.

The number of times a user can view bank accounts linked to their mobile number will be limited to 25 times per day.

According to NPCI, these restrictions are intended to reduce unnecessary traffic on UPI servers, which often causes slowdowns and service interruptions.

Changes to UPI AutoPay Feature

Another significant update relates to the UPI AutoPay service. NPCI will now process recurring payments such as subscription renewals, EMIs, and utility bill payments during fixed time slots instead of random intervals throughout the day.

This change is expected to ease server load and improve the overall speed and reliability of UPI services during regular usage periods. While the update works in the background, it could impact businesses that rely heavily on automated payment collections.

Will All UPI Users Be Affected?

Yes, the new guidelines will apply to all users, irrespective of their usage frequency. However, casual users who do not frequently check their balance or refresh transaction statuses may not experience any noticeable difference. The measures are primarily aimed at curbing excessive requests from heavy users who unintentionally strain the system.

No Change in UPI Transaction Limits

It is important to note that the actual payment limits through UPI remain unchanged. Users can still send up to one lakh rupees per transaction for most services. For specific sectors such as education and healthcare, the transaction limit remains up to five lakh rupees.

Do Users Need to Take Any Action?

There is no action required from users at this stage. All updates will be rolled out automatically through the respective UPI apps. Users are simply advised to stay informed about the new usage limits to avoid disruptions in service.

Impact on Merchants and Billers

While most day-to-day transactions will remain unaffected, businesses using UPI AutoPay features might need to align their billing systems with the newly introduced processing windows. Despite this, regular payments such as mobile recharges and subscription fees will continue to function smoothly for end users.

Conclusion

The new UPI rules mark a strategic step by NPCI to improve the platform's efficiency and reliability. By placing daily usage caps and streamlining AutoPay operations, the authority aims to reduce system overload and enhance the overall user experience. These updates reflect NPCI’s ongoing efforts to support the growing scale of digital payments in India while ensuring better system performance for all users.