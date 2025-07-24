Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Receives Ticket Hike Clearance from AP Govt – Check the Revised Rates

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a temporary ticket price hike for the upcoming film Kingdom, produced by Suryadevara Nagavamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner.

As per the official memo, theatres across Andhra Pradesh can increase ticket prices by ₹50 in single screens and ₹75 in multiplexes (inclusive of GST) for a period of 10 days, starting from the film’s release on July 31, 2025.

The hike follows a formal request submitted by the film’s producers and endorsed by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce. The government’s decision aims to help producers recover rising production and marketing costs, especially during the crucial opening week.

Kingdom now joins the list of 2025 Telugu releases—HIT 3, Robinhood, Kannappa, Kuberaa—that have received similar permissions from the state government.

With this pricing boost, industry experts expect Kingdom to enjoy a stronger box office performance in its initial days, depending on public response and occupancy levels post-release.