November 29 School Holiday or not?

As the month comes to an end, many students and parents are wondering whether schools will remain open on Saturday, November 29, 2025. Across most states in India, schools are expected to run as usual tomorrow, as the day does not coincide with any festival, national event, or scheduled holiday. For the majority of regions, Saturday will be a regular working day for schools.

Delhi: Offline Classes Continue Despite Weather Concerns

Schools in Delhi have recently returned to offline classes after operating in a hybrid format due to severe air pollution. While the Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to fluctuate, no holiday has been officially declared for November 29. Schools are expected to function normally unless there is a sudden change in AQI-related guidelines issued by authorities.

Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: Rainfall Alerts Continue

Several districts in Tamil Nadu remain under yellow and orange alerts due to heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Senyar. Although the weather department has warned of intense showers and possible waterlogging, no official announcement of school closure has been made for November 29.

Schools are expected to remain open, but local administrations may issue last-minute advisories depending on the weather.

Weather-Related Precautions

Parents and students in rain-affected regions or areas experiencing poor air quality are advised to stay updated through:

School websites

WhatsApp groups

Local district administration announcements

Other States: Regular Classes Expected

In most states across India, the situation remains stable with no weather alerts, festivals, or special events. Therefore, schools are expected to operate normally on Saturday.