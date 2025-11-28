Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: SSC Releases Exam Dates for 7,565 Posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the exam dates for various Delhi Police Constable posts. As per the schedule, the Constable (Driver) Male exam will be held on December 16 and 17, while the Constable (Executive) Male and Female exams are slated from December 18 to January 6, 2025.

The Head Constable (Ministerial) exam is scheduled from January 7 to 12, followed by the Head Constable (Assistant Wireless Operator / Tele-Printer Operator) from January 15 to 22.

Candidates can now check and download the detailed SSC Delhi Police Constable exam schedule from the official website ssc.gov.in.

How to Download SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Schedule 2025 (PDF)

Follow these steps to access the exam schedule PDF:

Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in

Click on the SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam Schedule 2025 PDF link

The PDF will open on the screen

Download and save the file

Take a printout for future reference

SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

The post-wise SSC Delhi Police admit cards will be released 3–4 days before the exam. Candidates can download the hall ticket using the steps below:

Go to ssc.gov.in

Click on the SSC Delhi Police Constable Admit Card link

Enter your application number and date of birth

The admit card PDF will appear on the screen

Download and print the hall ticket

Exam Centre Guidelines for SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam

Carry a valid photo ID: Along with the admit card, candidates must bring a government-issued ID proof.

Avoid restricted items: Do not carry prohibited items inside the exam centre. No storage facility will be provided, and candidates will have to keep such items outside at their own risk.

For more information and updates, visit the official SSC portal: ssc.gov.in.