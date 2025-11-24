November 25 School Holiday or not?

November 25, 2025, is being observed as Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s Martyrdom Day in several North Indian states. Because of this, some states have declared a school holiday, while others will function normally. The holiday dates differ across the country, causing confusion among students and parents.

Holiday in North Indian States

Many states in North India are observing a school holiday on November 25 due to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Delhi has officially declared a holiday on November 25 for all government and private schools.

Uttar Pradesh has shifted the holiday from November 24 to November 25, though the Education Department is yet to issue a school-closure notice.

Chandigarh will keep all schools closed on November 25 in tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

Uttarakhand, however, will observe the holiday on November 24, not on November 25. Schools and colleges will be closed on that day.

These states are marking the occasion to honor the sacrifice of the ninth Sikh Guru.

Schools Open in Most South Indian States

In contrast, South Indian states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala are expected to have regular classes on November 25.

There are no special occasions or festivals in the southern region on this date, and no statewide holiday has been announced.

Tamil Nadu Update

In Tamil Nadu, November 25 is a normal working day for schools.

No holiday has been declared for Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day, as the observance is not part of the state’s holiday list.

Andhra Pradesh Weather Alert

Some districts in Andhra Pradesh are experiencing rain alerts due to changing weather conditions.

However:

No official announcement has been issued regarding school closures.

Authorities will review the situation, and if heavy rain or flooding worsens, local administrations may declare a holiday for safety reasons.

Parents and students should follow updates from district collectors and school authorities.

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