Smriti Mandhana Deletes Wedding Photos with Palash Muchhal Amid Father’s Heart Attack

Cricket star Smriti Mandhana’s much-anticipated wedding to composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal has been abruptly put on hold after serious medical emergencies. Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was rushed to hospital in Sangli after suffering chest pain and showing signs of a heart attack. Soon after, Palash Muchhal was also admitted for observation, deepening the concerns for both families.

The ceremony, which was scheduled for late November, was mid-way through pre-wedding rituals when the family made the announcement that the wedding would be postponed indefinitely. Sources say that Mandhana, visibly emotional, prioritised her father’s health above the celebrations. While the exact details of Muchhal’s condition remain unclear, both medical updates and industry reactions have pointed to caution and care as both families focus on recovery.

Adding to the surprise, Mandhana has since deleted all engagement and wedding-related photographs and videos from her Instagram feed, a move that intensified speculation about how far along the planning had gone and whether the festivities will resume. Fans and fellow cricketers have publicly expressed support and admiration, noting the way Mandhana handled the situation with grace.

At this moment, there is no new wedding date. Doctors have advised both senior members of the families to rest, and the couple’s representatives say they will issue a statement once they are ready. For now, the spotlight is firmly on health, rather than celebration.