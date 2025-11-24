November 25 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Now, as November 25 draws near, many traders and investors have been checking if the stock market will be open or not. Based on the current holiday calendar and the absence of any national festival, major event, or special observance, November 25 is going to be a regular trading day for the Indian stock market.

Exchanges such as the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange will open on the said date and work according to the usual Monday-to-Friday schedule. Since no official exchange holiday falls on this date, all segments related to equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and commodities are expected to work normally.

Why November 25 Is Not a Market Holiday

There is no national festival scheduled for this date.

It is not listed in the annual trading holiday calendar released by NSE and BSE.

No state-level event or national observance on this day affects financial markets.

Consequently, the markets will open and close at standard timings:

Opening time: 9:15 AM

Closing time: 3:30 PM

Pre-opening and post-market sessions will also run as usual.

Remember What Traders Should Keep in Mind

Since it is a normal working day:

All the brokerage platforms, banks, and payment gateways used for trading will remain available.

The markets can still see regular movements based on global cues, corporate announcements, or economic data releases. Bottom Line: November 25 is not a stock market holiday. All trading activities will proceed normally, and investors can plan their transactions without any disruption.

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