HBSE Open School Exam 2026 Registration Starts: Check Dates and Process

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the exam schedule for the Open School (HOS) Class 10th and 12th exams 2026 for private candidates. Eligible students can register online for the OCTP/CTP/RE-APPEAR, Full, or Partial Improvement exams scheduled for February-March 2026 on the official website bsehexam2017.in.

Important Dates for HOS Exam 2026:

Registration starts: November 24, 2025

Registration deadline: December 2, 2025

Late registration with an INR 100 fee: December 3-11, 2025

Late registration with an INR 300 fee: December 12-21, 2025

Late registration with INR 1000 fee: December 22-31, 2025

Exam dates: February-March 2026

To register, candidates should:

Visit bsehexam2017.in

Register with the required details

Fill and submit the online application form

Pay the registration fee online

Review and submit the form

Download the confirmation page

The HBSE Open School exams will be held according to the released schedule. Students are advised to check the official website for updates and complete the registration process within the given deadlines.

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