HBSE Open School Exam 2026 Registration Starts: Check Dates and Process
The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has announced the exam schedule for the Open School (HOS) Class 10th and 12th exams 2026 for private candidates. Eligible students can register online for the OCTP/CTP/RE-APPEAR, Full, or Partial Improvement exams scheduled for February-March 2026 on the official website bsehexam2017.in.
Important Dates for HOS Exam 2026:
- Registration starts: November 24, 2025
- Registration deadline: December 2, 2025
- Late registration with an INR 100 fee: December 3-11, 2025
- Late registration with an INR 300 fee: December 12-21, 2025
- Late registration with INR 1000 fee: December 22-31, 2025
- Exam dates: February-March 2026
To register, candidates should:
- Visit bsehexam2017.in
- Register with the required details
- Fill and submit the online application form
- Pay the registration fee online
- Review and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page
The HBSE Open School exams will be held according to the released schedule. Students are advised to check the official website for updates and complete the registration process within the given deadlines.
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