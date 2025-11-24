Prabhas’ Raja Saab Controversy: Maruthi Apologizes for Hurting Jr NTR Fans

The first single from Raja Saab was unveiled on Sunday evening at Vimal Theatre in Hyderabad amid a massive turnout of fans. During the event, director Maruthi remarked, “I can’t make statements like ‘you’ll raise your collar after the film’s release’ because such lines feel too small for a superstar like Prabhas.”

While the comment was meant as praise for Prabhas, it soon ignited a heated fan war on social media. Jr NTR fans accused Maruthi of indirectly belittling their hero and slammed the director for speaking irresponsibly just because he was working with a pan-India star like Prabhas.

As online arguments escalated between Rebel Star Prabhas’ fans and Jr NTR’s fans, Maruthi stepped in to clarify his stance. Posting a detailed note on X, he wrote:

“I felt the need to personally clarify what I said. I sincerely apologize to every fan of Jr NTR. I never intended to hurt or disrespect anyone. Sometimes, out of excitement, we say something and it is interpreted differently. I’m truly sorry if my words were misunderstood. I have immense respect for Jr NTR garu and his fans. I value the love you all have for him and for cinema. I hope NTR fans understand the situation and the intention behind my words.”

COLLAR ఎగరేసుకుంటారు ఇలాంటివి చెప్పలేను but awesome next level Ila cheppi vadilesuntae bagundedi @DirectorMaruthi

Or

E cutout emi cheppina thakkuva ani cheppina good

But

Anavsaramga comparison laga chesav kada ra rendu kalipi Ofcourse recently small movies also following collar — iNTRnational🌟🐯🐅YSJ (@LUckyLuvEVenky) November 24, 2025

Maruthi’s clarification has eased tensions to some extent, though discussions continue across social platforms.