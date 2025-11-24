Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Star No More? Ambulance Presence Worries Fans!

Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra has sparked fresh concern after an ambulance was spotted outside his Mumbai residence, prompting speculation about a sudden deterioration in his health. The visuals, which surfaced earlier today, show medical staff arriving at his Juhu home, leading fans and industry insiders to fear the worst.

Dharmendra, who was recently discharged from Breach Candy Hospital after treatment for breathing-related complications, was reportedly recovering at home under medical supervision. His family had earlier assured fans that he was stable, but the sudden arrival of an ambulance has reignited anxiety surrounding his condition. As of now, no official statement has been released by the Deol family.

Adding to the worry, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were seen at the Vile Parle Crematorium, a development that further intensified speculation online. While their visit has not been officially linked to Dharmendra’s health, the timing led to heightened confusion and emotional reactions from fans. Social media timelines were flooded with messages urging the Bachchan family or the Deols to clarify the situation.

Esha Deol was also spotted entering Dharmendra’s residence shortly after medical personnel arrived, signalling that the family is closely monitoring the situation. Supporters from across the country have been pouring out prayers and wishes for the actor, widely loved as Bollywood’s “He-Man.”

As the industry waits for an official update, fans continue to hope that Dharmendra is receiving timely care and is on the path to recovery. Until a formal statement is issued, speculation is likely to continue, but the overwhelming sentiment remains one of support and collective prayer for the veteran actor’s health.