Smriti Mandhana Wedding: Father and Fiance Hospitalised — What’s Going On?

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has reportedly postponed her wedding with music composer-singer Palash Muchhal after her father, Shrikanth Mandhana, suffered a heart attack. The development has left fans concerned, as the Mandhana family is known to be extremely close-knit, with her father playing a major role in shaping her cricketing journey.

According to sources close to the family, Shrikanth Mandhana’s sudden health scare forced the cricketer and her family to put all wedding-related activities on hold. The ceremony, which was expected to take place soon, has now been deferred until his health stabilises. Though the family has not released a formal statement, people familiar with the matter confirmed that the priority for the Mandhanas right now is his recovery.

Shrikanth Mandhana has been a constant presence in Smriti’s life and career, often credited for encouraging her early interest in cricket and ensuring she received the right training and support from a young age. His medical emergency has naturally shifted the family’s focus away from celebrations and toward ensuring he receives the best treatment.

While details of his current condition remain private, sources suggest he is under medical supervision and responding to treatment. The family is expected to share an update only after doctors provide clearer guidance on his recovery timeline. Fans, teammates and well-wishers have already begun sending messages of strength and support on social media, hoping for a speedy recovery.

Smriti Mandhana, who is currently one of India’s most prominent women cricketers, has been maintaining a low profile following the incident. With a tightly packed cricketing schedule ahead, the sudden development is likely to impact her immediate personal commitments, but her professional engagements remain unchanged for now.

Her fiancé, Palash Muchhal, known for his work in Hindi films and independent music, has also maintained silence on the matter while being with the family during this difficult period. The couple was reportedly finalising wedding preparations when the emergency struck. It's also interesting to note that Palash was also admitted to the hospital.

For now, the Mandhana household has paused all celebrations until Shrikanth Mandhana gets better. It may be weeks before a new wedding date is considered, and everything will depend on his health and recovery.

As fans await more clarity, the overwhelming sentiment remains one of solidarity and hope: that Smriti Mandhana’s father makes a swift and complete recovery, and the family can return to happier times soon.