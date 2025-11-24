Hyderabad Real Estate: HMDA Land Auction Starts Today, Nov 24, With Prime Kokapet Plots

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will hold another round of major land auctions today, with the process scheduled to continue over the next three days. The spotlight is on Kokapet Neopolis, where high-demand plots are set to go under the hammer, raising expectations over the final bidding price.

HMDA is auctioning six plots spread across 41 acres in Kokapet Neopolis, with an offset price of ₹99 crore per acre. Along with these, the authority will also auction 1.98 acres at Golden Mile (Site-2), 11.48 acres in Moosapet, and two additional sites covering 3.18 acres. On Monday at 11 a.m., plots 17 and 18 of the Neopolis project will be taken up for bidding. The auctions are scheduled for November 24, November 28, and December 3.

As per the announced pricing, the offset rate is ₹99 crore per acre for Kokapet, ₹70 crore per acre for Golden Mile, and ₹75 crore per acre for Moosapet. The Moosapet lands — falling under survey numbers 121–141, 146, 147, and 155–157 in Kukatpally mandal — were originally listed under the former HUDA. While HMDA readies them for auction, local residents are appealing to the government to use these lands for public infrastructure instead of commercial sale.

During the previous BRS government’s tenure, around 15 acres in Moosapet, identified as a suburban zone in the HUDA master plan, had also been placed on auction. The area had long served as a truck parking yard, helping reduce heavy-vehicle congestion within the city. With the proposed sale, residents fear the truck yard will be wiped out, making way for large-scale construction activity and potentially adding to traffic challenges in the future.