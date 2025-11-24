In a major development, Maoists have declared their readiness to surrender arms and join mainstream society. In a letter sent to the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Maoist leadership conveyed that they are prepared to announce a formal date for disarmament, provided combing operations under Operation Kagar are suspended in the three States.

Letter Sparks Tension in Affected Regions

According to sources, the letter—issued in the name of a Maoist representative—has created a sense of anticipation across security establishments. The Maoists stated that they fully endorse the decision taken by Central Committee member Comrade Sonu Dada to end the ongoing armed struggle.

The communication further mentions that cadres wish to abandon weapons and seek rehabilitation under government schemes, indicating a possible shift in the organisation’s long-standing strategy.

February 15 Deadline Sought

The Maoists have asked the three State governments to halt combing operations and allow them time to reach a collective internal decision. They have requested a deadline of February 15, 2026, by which they intend to complete consultations and facilitate the mass surrender of cadres in the MMC zone.

Clarifying intentions, the group stated in the letter that there is “no hidden motive” behind the request. The extended timeline, they said, is only to ensure internal consensus before finalising the disarmament plan.

Governments Weigh Response Amid Ongoing Operation Kagar

With Operation Kagar currently underway, it remains unclear how the three States will respond to the Maoist proposal. Security agencies and State governments are expected to deliberate on the implications of suspending anti-Maoist operations, even temporarily.

Officials indicated that both State machinery and security forces may need to reassess their operational strategies if the Maoist offer is to be considered seriously.

A Potential Turning Point

The Maoists’ letter, which marks one of the rare instances of an open willingness to disarm collectively, is being viewed as a possible turning point in the decades-long insurgency. If accepted and executed, the proposal could become one of the most significant developments in the history of the Maoist movement.