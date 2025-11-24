Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur Dating? Viral Comments Spark Buzz Again

Actor Dhanush has been in the news ever since his separation from Aishwarya Rajinikanth. His name has been linked over and over again with several actresses in the last few years, and speculations about his personal life crop up every now and then. One such speculation that caught headlines this year was his alleged romance with actress Mrunal Thakur.

The talk started when they were first spotted together at a film function. Their friendly, easygoing chemistry and comfort level with each other sparked the gossip mills off right then and there. The buzz died down soon enough, but the topic is now back with a vengeance.

The discussion again started when Mrunal shared the teaser for her forthcoming movie Do Diwane Sheher Mein. Soon after the teaser went online, Dhanush dropped a comment that read, “Looks good, sounds good too.” Mrunal replied to it with a heart emoji, and in no time, this triggered the conversations again between the two. In just hours, screenshots of their comments went viral, and speculations about their relationship thus resumed.

Despite the rumors milling around on social media, both actors have maintained their silence. Neither Dhanush nor Mrunal has come forward to clarify or deny the rumors, thereby leaving their fans quite inquisitive about what actually is happening.

For now, the discussion continues to trend online, even as the actors maintain complete silence on the matter.

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