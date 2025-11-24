IT Welcome to Derry Episode 6 OTT: Release Date and What to Expect

IT: Welcome to Derry fans, mark your calendars: Episode 6 is scheduled to drop Monday, December 1 in India at 6:31 AM, streaming exclusively on JioHotstar in Hindi and English. That marks the next installment in the eight-episode horror drama inspired by Stephen King’s novel, after Episode 5 brought the surprise arrival of Pennywise.

Titled “In the Name of the Father”, Episode 6 promises to deepen the season’s unfolding mystery. Viewers can anticipate a sharper focus on Dick Hallorann’s psychic development, the rise of the ominous “Black Spot” tied to Charlotte’s agenda, and escalating danger in the children’s storyline as Lilly and her friends face new threats.

The earlier teaser drop of Pennywise in Episode 5 hinted the clown was planned for later but pulled him in early, delivering a major shock and keeping fans on edge.

If you’re streaming, log in early and get ready. With every drop, the narrative stakes are rising, and this chapter appears poised to bring both answers and fresh chills to the show’s increasingly dark universe.