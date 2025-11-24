Guntur Doctor Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad After US Visa Rejection

A 38-year-old doctor from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, was found dead in her Hyderabad apartment in what police believe to be a case of suicide, reportedly linked to emotional distress after her US visa application was rejected.

The tragedy surfaced on Saturday when the woman’s family, who live in another part of the city, forced open her flat door after she failed to respond. The family rushed to her home after being alerted by the domestic help, who grew concerned when repeated knocks went unanswered. The deceased has been identified as Rohini.

According to investigators, Rohini may have consumed a large dose of sleeping pills or administered an injection late on Friday night. Officials said the actual cause of death will be determined once the post-mortem report is released. The body has already been handed over to her family.

Police also recovered a suicide note, in which Rohini mentioned her ongoing struggle with depression and expressed deep disappointment over her visa denial.

Her mother, Lakshmi, revealed that Rohini had long dreamed of moving to the United States to pursue better career opportunities. “She was an exceptional student who completed her MBBS in Kyrgyzstan between 2005 and 2010. She always wanted to specialise in internal medicine,” Lakshmi told PTI.

Lakshmi said she had encouraged her daughter to continue practicing medicine in India, but Rohini believed the US offered better prospects, including higher income and manageable patient loads.

Rohini had been staying alone in Padma Rao Nagar as the locality offered good access to libraries, which she frequently visited while preparing for her future plans. She had not married and was fully dedicated to her medical career, according to her family.

Lakshmi added that Rohini had been increasingly anxious and emotionally drained in recent weeks while waiting for visa approval, stress that eventually left her feeling isolated and overwhelmed.

The Chilkalguda Police have filed a case and are continuing their inquiry.