Puducherry Schools Holiday Today, Nov 24 Due to Heavy Rains

Heavy rainfall has led to the declaration of a holiday for schools and colleges in Puducherry today, November 24. The decision was announced by Puducherry Home and Education Minister A. Namassivayam, citing the severe weather conditions. Both government and private institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal regions will observe a holiday, giving students and staff a break from their daily routines.

The heavy rains, which began on November 22, have disrupted normal life, causing flooding in residential areas and main roads. The situation has prompted authorities to declare holidays for schools and colleges, prioritizing the safety of students and staff.

In Tamil Nadu, there are reports of potential holidays for schools, although official confirmation is pending. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for 16 districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in areas including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, and Madurai. Residents are advised to exercise caution and stay indoors during the heavy rainfall, and parents are suggested to keep their children informed about the holidays and stay updated with the latest weather forecasts.

The IMD's warning has put the region on high alert, with many districts expected to experience intense rainfall. As the situation unfolds, authorities are urging residents to take necessary precautions and stay safe.

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