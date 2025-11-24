Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Inside His Marriages, Net Worth 2025, Family and Legacy

Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, one of the most beloved and influential figures in Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 89. His death marks the end of an era defined by magnetic screen presence, soulful performances and a body of work that shaped Hindi cinema for more than six decades. Known to fans as the “He-Man” of Bollywood, Dharmendra leaves behind a legacy few actors can match.

Born in Sahnewal, Punjab, in 1935, Dharmendra rose from modest beginnings to become one of India’s biggest stars. He made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere and soon established himself as a versatile performer. Whether it was intense dramas like Satyakam, romantic musicals such as Anupama, or evergreen comedies like Chupke Chupke, he delivered performances that resonated across generations. His iconic role as Veeru in Sholay cemented him as a cultural force in Indian cinema.

Dharmendra’s personal life was equally talked about. His first marriage was to Prakash Kaur in 1954, long before he entered films. The couple had four children — Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta Deol and Ajeeta Deol. Sunny and Bobby went on to become major names in Bollywood, carrying forward their father’s legacy through blockbuster films and celebrated performances.

Dharmendra married again in 1980, this time to actor Hema Malini. Their marriage, which drew massive public attention at the time, led to the birth of two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. Both daughters have worked in the entertainment industry, and Dharmendra remained closely involved with all branches of his extended family. Between his two marriages, Dharmendra was the patriarch of one of India’s most prominent film dynasties, with numerous grandchildren who adored him.

At the time of his passing, Dharmendra’s estimated net worth in 2025 stood between ₹350 crore and ₹400 crore. His wealth came from decades of film work, production ventures under Vijayta Films, significant real estate holdings in Mumbai and Punjab, agricultural land, and various long-term investments. His homes in Juhu, Goregaon, Bandra and his ancestral properties in Punjab have long been associated with the Deol family’s legacy.

Over a career spanning more than 300 films, Dharmendra won countless awards, including the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, and earned admiration from colleagues across the industry. His charm, warmth and enduring simplicity made him a rare figure — equally loved by his peers, critics and millions of fans across the world.

His passing has brought the film fraternity and the nation together in grief. Tributes continue to pour in as people remember not just the superstar on screen, but the humble, affectionate man he was off it. Dharmendra’s legacy, built over decades of unforgettable cinema, will remain etched in Indian film history forever.