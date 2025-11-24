Moto G57 Power Launched in India: Price, Specs, Features Revealed

The Moto G57 Power comes in a single variant — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage — priced at ₹14,999. It will be available in three stylish PANTONE-certified colours: Regatta, Corsair, and Fluidity.

The smartphone will go on sale starting December 3 at 12 PM on Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and select retail stores across India.

Launch Offers

₹1,000 instant discount as a limited-time launch offer

₹1,000 additional discount on select bank cards

Effective price: ₹12,999 (including all offers)

Moto G57 Power: Key Specifications

Display: 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate, Display Colour Boost, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display offers up to 1050 nits brightness in high-brightness mode.

6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel with 120Hz refresh rate, Display Colour Boost, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display offers up to 1050 nits brightness in high-brightness mode. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 RAM & Storage: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage Operating System: Android 16 out of the box

Android 16 out of the box Rear Cameras: Dual setup – 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary sensor and 8MP ultra-wide lens

Dual setup – 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 primary sensor and 8MP ultra-wide lens Front Camera: 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls

8MP sensor for selfies and video calls Battery: 7000mAh with 33W TurboPower fast charging

7000mAh with 33W TurboPower fast charging Durability: MIL-STD-810H military-grade build, IP64 water and dust resistance

Moto G57 Power: AI-Driven Camera and Features

The camera system on the Moto G57 Power is backed by Moto AI, enabling smart photography features such as:

AI Photo Enhancement Engine

Automatic Night Vision mode

AI Portrait effects

Auto Smile Capture

In addition, users can access Google Photos’ AI tools like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor directly on the device for advanced image editing. The smartphone also supports 2K video recording on all its cameras.

Final Thoughts

With its combination of a powerful Snapdragon chipset, AI-enhanced camera, long-lasting 7000mAh battery, and vibrant 120Hz display, the Moto G57 Power positions itself as one of the most feature-packed smartphones under ₹15,000 in India.