Parents Demand School Holidays in Telangana for Medaram Jathara 2026

The world-famous Medaram Maha Jathara 2026 is set to begin on January 28, 2026, and will continue till January 31, 2026, with millions of devotees expected to attend the four-day tribal festival. As preparations reach the final stage, parents across the state are urging the government to declare school holidays during the Jatara period.

Many families plan to travel to Medaram along with their children to take part in the sacred celebrations. Parents argue that the festival is an important cultural and religious event, and students should be given an opportunity to experience it without worrying about school attendance and exams. They believe declaring holidays would help families participate without disruption.

Since the state government is organizing the Medaram Jathara on a grand scale, parents feel it is appropriate to grant official holidays to schools and colleges during the festival days. Several parent associations have also raised requests through social media and local representatives.

However, the government has not yet announced any official decision regarding school holidays for Medaram Jathara 2026. Officials indicated that a final announcement on school holidays may be made today or tomorrow, depending on administrative considerations.

The Medaram Maha Jatara is one of Asia’s largest tribal gatherings and is held once every two years, attracting devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other parts of India. As the festival begins, students and parents are waiting eagerly for clarity on whether educational institutions will remain closed during the Jatara days.

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