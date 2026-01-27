Is Naveen Polishetty Wasting His Talent on Ordinary Scripts Like Anaganaga Oka Raju?

Naveen Polishetty got lucky with his latest film Anaganaga Oka Raju turning into a box-office success. The film performed well at the marquee, aided by the Sankranti festival window and an aggressive promotional campaign. However, the content has not matched the collections, with mixed reactions emerging from audiences. What does this indicate? Is it time for Naveen to introspect and return to the drawing board before finalising his next set of scripts?

The decision by young actor Naveen Polishetty to target a festival release with a routine commercial entertainer has caught both fans and trade observers off guard. For an actor celebrated for breaking formulas rather than following them, the move marks a noticeable shift in career strategy.

With just three films to his credit, Naveen has built an unusually strong connect with audiences who associate him with smart writing, fresh concepts and carefully curated scripts. That goodwill, industry voices say, did not come from volume but from restraint. Each project strengthened his image as a content-first performer in an era dominated by templates.

The latest release has reopened an uncomfortable debate: does an actor known for originality need to fall back on a familiar, well-worn format just to secure festival advantage? The concern is less about commercial outcome and more about long-term brand erosion. In today’s market, audiences are quick to forgive a flop, but far less tolerant of creative compromise.

There is also unease around the film’s presentation. For the first time in his career, discussions around the actor’s styling and screen appearance have surfaced online—an indicator that viewers are scrutinising aspects they once overlooked. Once the film reaches OTT platforms, such details are expected to come under even sharper focus.

Trade analysts point out that festival slots amplify both success and missteps. Repeating similar choices for short-term visibility could undo years of carefully built credibility. Naveen’s core audience expects evolution, not repetition.

The next project, therefore, becomes critical. Whether Naveen Polishetty recalibrates and returns with a film that reflects his signature voice, or continues down a safer, routine path, will determine whether his hard-earned goodwill remains intact—or begins to slip away.