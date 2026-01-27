Ustaad Bhagat Singh Dubbing Works Under Way

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, has moved into a key post-production stage with dubbing work commencing on an auspicious note. The development marks steady progress for the much-anticipated project.

Director Harish Shankar, widely known for his punchy writing and mass-appeal dialogues, has accelerated post-production activities. Sources say the film is packed with hard-hitting, whistle-worthy lines designed to amplify the big-screen experience.

Pawan Kalyan is expected to join the dubbing sessions shortly, a move that has further fuelled excitement among fans and trade circles. With work progressing at a brisk pace, the makers have indicated that significant updates will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, industry buzz suggests that Ustaad Bhagat Singh could arrive in theatres on March 27, 2026, potentially taking the release slot earlier speculated for Ram Charan’s Peddi. An official confirmation from the makers, however, is still awaited.