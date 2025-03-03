March 4 Holiday or not?

March 4, 2025, is uncertain for students and parents nationwide. With weather reports showing heavy rains and heat waves in some states, there is a chance of schools announcing a holiday. Yet, the call to announce a holiday lies with the concerned state governments and school management.

Tamil Nadu Announces Public Holiday on March 4

In Tamil Nadu, the state government has announced a public holiday on March 4 to commemorate the Avatara Dinotsavam of Sri Ayya Vaikundar. The holiday will be celebrated in all schools, colleges, and government offices throughout the state. As per the official notification, the holiday is being declared to enable people to attend the celebrations and festivities of Sri Ayya Vaikundar's Avatara Dinotsavam.

Other States: Weather Updates and Holiday Possibilities

In some states, the weather forecast is of prime importance. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expecting a heat wave, while heavy rains are expected in certain areas of the states. Schools in the states might announce a holiday based on the condition.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Kargil, and Ladakh are already facing tough weather, as schools have been closed because of snow and cold.

States with Declared School Holidays

Tamil Nadu: Holiday on March 4

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools remained shut until March 7 owing to snowfall

Himachal Pradesh: Schools remained shut until March 15 because of the cold

Kargil and Ladakh: Schools remained shut because of snow as well as harsh weather conditions

