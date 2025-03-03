Chhattisgarh budget: Petrol to be Re 1 cheaper from April

Raipur, March 3 (IANS) As a token of some relief to commoners, the Chhattisgarh government slashed Value Added Tax (VAT) on Petrol by Rs 1 per litre. State Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary made the announcement while presenting the state Budget 2025-26 in the Assembly on Monday.

The cut in petrol prices will be effective from April in the state.

The Finance Minister also announced the creation of 3200 Bastar fighters' posts. Bastar fighters combat with Maoists in the state.

Among other announcements, the Finance Minister said that for the first time, a provision has been made in the budget for the procurement of pulses and oil seeds under the PSS Scheme of the Government of India.

The Minister said his government is aiming to provide proper support to tribal art and craft through a proper platform in Chhattisgarh. And the government will establish a National Institute of Fashion Technology in the state.

To tackle, sickle cell anemia in the state, the Minister announced the setting up of a Sickle Cell Screening Centre in all blocks of Chhattisgarh in the first phase.

While river linking project will gather pace, the Minister said, with the survey for interlinking of the Mahanadi - Indravati and Sikasar - Kodar rivers.

Among other populist decisions, the Finance Minister announced to establish a Medi city and an Education City in Nava Raipur.

In his almost two-hour long speech, the Finance Minister introduced 11 new schemes including Mukhyamantri Nagarotthan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Mobile Tower Scheme, Mukhyamantri Parivahan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Bypass and Ringroad Nirman Yojana, Mukhyamantri Griha Pravesh Samman Yojna, Mukhyamantri Governance Fellowship, Siyan Care Yojana (Free Body Checkup Government Scheme), PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, Atal Sinchai Yojana, implementation of SSIP (Student Startup and Innovation Policy) and Student Skilling Program and Financial Investment Planning Training with National Stock Exchange (NSE).

