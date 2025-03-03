March 4 Holiday in Tamil Nadu; Here's why!

The government of Tamil Nadu has announced a public holiday on March 4, 2025, to celebrate the Avatara Dinotsavam of Sri Ayya Vaikundar. The holiday will be observed by all schools, colleges, and government offices in the state.

As per the official notification, the holiday is being announced so that people can take part in the celebrations and festivities of Sri Ayya Vaikundar's Avatara Dinotsavam. Apart from the public holiday, the government has also declared that March 15, 2025, will be a working day to offset the holiday on March 4.

The holiday list of the Tamil Nadu government can apply only within the state and can differ based on local conditions. For example, Tamil New Year's Day, which falls on April 14 or 1,5, is the same holiday for all sections of people within the state.

On this particular day, all government offices, schools, and colleges within Tamil Nadu will be closed.

The government also announces special holidays for festivals such as Thai Pongal, which is observed in mid-January annually. The holiday date can change based on the festival season.

Apart from these holidays, the government can also announce local holidays due to natural disasters or other emergencies based on the local situation.

