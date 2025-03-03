Bangladesh: Home Ministry rejects proposal of Police Commission, refuses to let go its control

Dhaka, March 3 (IANS) Bangladesh leadership has rejected the idea of a Police Commission, refusing to let go of its control over the law enforcers, local media reported on Monday.

Ignoring calls for holding police accountable through a separate commission, the Home Ministry of the South Asian nation rejected the idea of a Police Commission, reports the country's leading newspaper, The Daily Star.

Refusing to let go of its control over the police, the home ministry stated that the formation of an independent body, as the Police Reform Commission recommends, is unnecessary because the ministry is already doing what an independent body would be doing.

It claimed that the current laws, which are from the colonial era, are good enough, and there is no need for amendments.

"The image of the police has been tainted because certain policemen did not adhere to laws amid extra-legal political pressure," the Home Ministry's response read.

Earlier, the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government claimed to reform the police force. Following this, a reform commission was formed to draft proposals for these reforms and given until January 15 to submit its report.

In the report, the commission recommended extensive measures to reform the police and proposed that the use of force against civilians will have to be the last resort.

However, the Home Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury earlier stated that they need time to implement the proposals, and a change of mindset among the police would need more time, too.

According to local media reports in January, a public survey named 'Kemon Police Chai' (what kind of police we want) has found that the majority of respondents' opinions favour the formation of a separate regulatory organisation or a commission for police to make the law enforcing agency accountable and free from influences.

The recent development of opposing the idea of a Police Commission comes at a time when the Home Ministry of Bangladesh came under severe public scrutiny last week.

Students took out a protest march and demanded the resignation of Jahangir Alam for failing to ensure safety and security and degrading the law and order situation across the South Asian nation.

