March 19 Holiday or not?

A March 19 holiday? Well, that depends on the state you live in. While a few states are preparing to celebrate Rang Panchami, a vibrant festival, with a holiday, others will have a normal working day.

In Madhya Pradesh, Rang Panchami is a public holiday, and schools, colleges, and banks will be closed. The festival is enthusiastically celebrated, and the state government has announced a holiday so people can enjoy the celebrations.

All the states, though, have not issued a holiday announcement. On the contrary, a normal working day awaits tomorrow in most of the states. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are a few such states that do not declare a holiday on March 19.

In the meantime, in West Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain for March 20 and 21. Although March 19 hasn't been declared a holiday, there's a strong possibility that schools and colleges will be shut down on March 20 and 21 if things get worse.

Therefore, in case you are looking forward to taking a day off or are in school/college, be sure to inquire about the same from your local authorities or educational institutions.

Also read: Telangana Launches Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Apply Online for Financial Aid of Up to ₹3 Lakh!