Is ‘Rockstar’ sequel on the cards? Imtiaz Ali drops a big hint

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has dropped a hint about the possibility of a ‘Rockstar’ sequel. During his recent appearance on Komal Nahta's podcast ‘Game Changers,’ the director expressed his openness to the idea, leaving fans hopeful for another cinematic masterpiece.

Imtiaz stated, “Never say never. Ho sakta hai ki koi idea aa jaaye aur mujhe lage ki ye kahani, as a Rockstar Part 2 ya Rockstar thought, it might be nice. Kabhi aisa hota hai ke koi wild thought Rockstar ko leke aa jaaye.”( It is possible that an idea might come to me, and I feel that this story, as Rockstar Part 2 or a Rockstar thought, might be nice. Sometimes, a wild thought about Rockstar might come up.)

“Rockstar,” the 2011 musical romantic drama, was written and directed by Imtiaz Ali. It features Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles, with supporting performances by Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, Sanjana Sanghi, and Shammi Kapoor. “Rockstar” also marked the posthumous appearance of veteran actor Shammi Kapoor, who passed away on August 14, 2011.

The musical drama was released worldwide in theaters on November 11, 2011, and quickly became one of the highest-grossing films of that year. Over time, the movie has garnered a devoted cult following, with its soundtrack often hailed as one of the best music albums of the decade.

Due to overwhelming demand, “Rockstar” was re-released in select theaters across India in May 2024. The film captivated audiences for weeks, eventually becoming one of the highest-grossing re-releases of the year.

“Rockstar” follows the journey of a young man who dreams of becoming a famous rock star. As he faces numerous challenges in his quest, he falls in love with a college student who ultimately breaks his heart and marries someone else. Navigating the ups and downs of both his personal and professional life, he transforms into 'Jordan', the artist he always aspired to be.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.