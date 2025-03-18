Telangana Launches Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025: Apply Online for Financial Aid of Up to ₹3 Lakh!

The Telangana government has initiated the online application process for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme 2025, a financial assistance program aimed at empowering youth from SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities by supporting self-employment ventures. Eligible candidates can apply online to receive loans of up to Rs 3 lakh under this initiative.

Key Highlights of Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme

The scheme provides financial aid through concessional loans, categorized as follows:

Category 1: Loans up to Rs 1 lakh with an 80% subsidy. The remaining 20% must be contributed by the beneficiary or secured through bank linkage.

Loans up to Rs 1 lakh with an 80% subsidy. The remaining 20% must be contributed by the beneficiary or secured through bank linkage. Category 2: Loans between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, with a 70% subsidy.

Loans between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, with a 70% subsidy. Category 3: Loans up to Rs 3 lakh, with a 60% subsidy.

This structured model ensures maximum support for aspiring entrepreneurs, reducing financial burdens and promoting sustainable self-employment.

Application Process and Key Dates

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official portal tgobmms.cgg.gov.in. The application window is currently open, and interested individuals are encouraged to submit their applications promptly.

Application Scrutiny: April 6 – May 31, 2024

Loan Sanctioning Date: Selected beneficiaries will receive their loan documents on Telangana Formation Day, June 2, 2024.

Eligibility and Selection Criteria

The SC, ST, and BC Welfare Corporations have released detailed notifications specifying the eligibility criteria. Youth from SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities who meet the prescribed conditions can avail themselves of this opportunity.

Government's Commitment to Economic Upliftment

The Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme is a flagship initiative aimed at fostering self-reliance and entrepreneurship among marginalized communities. By providing financial assistance with significant subsidies, the scheme aims to reduce unemployment and encourage economic development across Telangana.

On March 16, 2024, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and chairpersons of SC, ST, and Minority corporations held a review meeting at Praja Bhavan. The session focused on streamlining the implementation process to ensure a smooth and efficient rollout of the scheme.