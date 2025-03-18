After two years, Indore revives UNESCO tag quest for 'Ger'

Bhopal, March 18 (IANS) After a lapse of two years, the authorities in India's cleanest city of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday, will revive their quest to secure the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) tag for 'Ger', -- the grand procession celebrated annually during Rang Panchmi.

The initial petition for the inclusion of 'Ger' in UNESCO's register was submitted in the year 2020 for the coveted designation of a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Yet, the endeavour was thwarted by the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If UNESCO considers Ger, it will be included in the list of cultural practices, traditions, and expressions that have outstanding value to humanity and need to be safeguarded. Durga Puja of Kolkata, and Garba of Gujarat have already been inscribed in UNESCO's list.

"The fame of Indore's Ger transcends boundaries," a senior government official said, adding that documents chronicling the rich history and cultural import of 'Ger' would be compiled, and a fresh entreaty would be dispatched to UNESCO, urging recognition of this eminent tradition. The first 'Ger' was organised in a modest way some 75 years ago in the city.

Though the original undertaking in 2020 met with disappointment, renewed attempts were initiated in 2023, demonstrating unwavering resolve.

State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav himself will participate in the Ger festivities with his presence on Wednesday in Indore at Rajwada locality.

The world-famous traditional Ger to be held on Rang Panchami in Indore, the cleanest city in the country, will be taken out on Wednesday. Nearly a million litre of water and thousands of kilos of "gulaal" will be thrown on the people.

"This time three Ger and one Phag Yatra will be taken out. The Rajwada has been covered so that it does not get damaged due to colours. From the organisers to the administration, everyone has started preparations for the Ger. The police have made security arrangements by dividing the area into sectors,” the official said, “every year the city observes a total Holiday."

Every year, on the occasion of Rang Panchami, a kaleidoscopic mist of brilliant hues envelops the precincts of Indore’s Rajwada. Friends and strangers alike engage in spirited revelry, casting vibrant powders upon one another.

On Wednesday crimson, emerald, indigo, and saffron will paint the heavens above Indore -- one of the city's most exuberant celebrations.

Holi commences on the evening of the full moon during Phalguna, a sacred month of the Hindu calendar, which aligns with February or March. The revelry begins with the ceremonial lighting of a bonfire the night before Holi, an occasion called Holika Dahan. Around the roaring flames, devotees gather to sing, dance, and offer prayers, commemorating the vanquishment of Holika, a demoness of yore.

With this 'Ger' celebration; Holi, the ancient Hindu festival, a joyous ode to the arrival of spring comes to an end.

