July 26 Schools Holiday or not?

As the date approaches, students and parents alike are curious to know whether schools will be open or closed on July 26, 2025. Let's break down the latest updates.

Haryana: Schools Closed Due to CET Exam

In Haryana, schools will remain closed on July 26, 2025, due to the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group C recruitment. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is conducting this exam at various centers across the state, and schools are being utilized as exam venues. Approximately 13.48 lakh candidates are expected to participate in the test. To ensure smooth proceedings, the government has announced a holiday for all government and private schools in the state.

Telangana: Schools will be closed on July 26 and 27 due to heavy rainfall. The Telangana government has declared holidays for all educational institutions in the state.

Andhra Pradesh: July 26 is the fourth Saturday of the month, which is typically observed as a holiday in many schools. However, some institutions may conduct half-day sessions or activity-based classes.

Maharashtra: Schools Closed in Several Districts Due to Heavy Rainfall

In Maharashtra, several districts have been placed under a red alert due to heavy rainfall, leading to school closures in areas like Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in these regions, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures. Some schools and colleges have already declared holidays, while others may follow suit depending on the situation.³

Other States: No Official Announcement

As of now, there hasn't been an official announcement regarding school holidays on July 26, 2025, for other states like Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, or Tamil Nadu. However, parents and students are advised to check with local authorities or school administrations for updates.

Key Points to Remember

Haryana: Schools closed on July 26 due to CET exam

Maharashtra: Schools closed in several districts due to heavy rainfall

Other states: No official announcement yet

It's essential to stay informed about school schedules and updates, especially during times of exams or adverse weather conditions. We recommend checking official government websites, school websites, or local news sources for the latest information.

