Karnataka KCET, NEET UG 2025 Mock Allotment Results Out; Edit Options Open from July 26

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the mock seat allotment results for KCET and NEET UG 2025. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their mock allotment status online.

Mock Allotment Results Out — Here’s How to Check

Candidates can visit the official KEA websites — kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in — to access their KCET 2025 mock allotment result.

To view the result:

Click on the ‘Mock Allotment Result’ link

Log in using your Karnataka CET number

The mock allotment result will be displayed

Download or print a copy for future reference

Choice Editing Window: 26 to 29 July 2025

KEA has opened the option editing window from 26 July to 29 July 2025. Candidates can modify their college or course preferences based on the mock allotment insights. This is a crucial opportunity to enhance the chances of securing a preferred seat in the final allotment round.

Why Mock Allotment Matters

The mock allotment result is a preview, giving candidates a sense of their potential seat based on rank and chosen preferences. It helps them make informed adjustments before the final seat allocation.

KCET/NEET UG Counselling Status

Registration closed: 17 July 2025

Choice locking ended: 22 July 2025

Candidates can now re-evaluate and update their preferences in the given time frame before the actual allotment begins.

Final Seat Allotment and Admission

The final seat allotment will follow after the choice editing window closes. KEA will conduct the final process in multiple rounds.

Once a seat is allotted:

Candidates must confirm admission

Pay the seat acceptance fee within the deadline

NEET UG Counselling Schedule Coming Soon

KEA is expected to release the detailed NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites for timely updates.