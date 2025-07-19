July 19 school holiday in Kerala due to heavy rains!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for five districts in Kerala: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, due to the heavy rainfall predicted for Saturday, July 19, 2025. As a precautionary measure, educational institutions of all types in Kannur, Kasaragod, and Wayanad districts have been shut for the day.

District-Wise Measures

The Kannur, Kasaragod, and Wayanad district collectors have made things easy by being proactive and seeing to the safety of people. In the Kannur district, all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, tuition centers, and special classes, will be closed on Saturday. Previously scheduled examinations, however, will go on as scheduled.

Likewise, in Kasaragod district, the district collector has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges, keeping in view public safety in view of heavy rain and waterlogging in low-lying areas. Examinations will continue as per schedule.

All educational institutions, excluding residential schools, in the Wayanad district will be closed on Saturday. Professional colleges, tuition centers, and special classes will also be closed. Pre-scheduled examinations will be taken as per the plan.

Alert Levels

The IMD has put out a red alert for five districts in Kerala, meaning they are at high alert and preparedness level. The red alert districts include:

Malappuram

Kozhikode

Wayanad

Kannur

Kasaragod

An orange alert is also given for four districts, which are Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad. Although the situation is closely monitored, people are required to remain vigilant and adhere to local authority instructions.

Precautionary Measures

The authorities are making the necessary arrangements to maintain public safety. Citizens are requested to:

Remain at home and avoid movement unless essential

Have emergency contact numbers available

Preparedness for power cuts and waterlogging

Take directions from local authorities

Impact of Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rain has the potential to make a big difference in daily life by disrupting transportation, power supply, and communication systems. The authorities are trying to reduce the impact and maintain public safety.

Conclusion

The IMD's red alert is a precautionary step in order to maintain public safety. People are asked to remain vigilant and follow the guidance of local authorities. Authorities are trying their best to reduce the effects of heavy rain and maintain public safety. Keep an eye on further updates and adhere to safety protocols to remain safe.

