AP Rains: Heavy Rainfall Alert for Next 24 Hours

Jul 19, 2025, 08:12 IST
Andhra Pradesh is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours, according to a weather alert issued by the Meteorological Department.

Districts such as Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyal, YSR Kadapa, and Kurnool are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Alluri Sitharama Raju, Eluru, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Tirupati, Chittoor, and Annamayyadistricts are likely to see heavy rain.

The ongoing monsoon winds are expected to continue, with wind speeds ranging between 40 to 50 km/h.

Widespread rainfall is being triggered due to the influence of a cyclonic circulation and trough formation in the region. Residents are advised to stay alert and follow local advisories.


