JEE Mains 2026 Results: 26 Score 100 Percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results on April 20, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) can now access their results on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results released pertain to Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech).

The Session 2 examination was conducted in computer-based mode on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8, 2026. It was held across approximately 566 centres in 304 cities within India, along with 14 cities overseas. Around 11.23 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

For Paper 1, about 11.06 lakh candidates had registered, while 54,953 candidates registered for Paper 2.

Earlier, the provisional answer key was released on April 11, with the objection window closing on April 13, 2026. Candidates can visit the official NTA JEE website for further details and updates.