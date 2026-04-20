Amaravati CBN’s Cash Cow, MAVIGUN a Better Alternative: Ambati

Former minister Ambati Rambabu alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu lacks the political courage to directly confront the opposition and is instead resorting to character assassination, fabricated cases, and propaganda through friendly media.

Addressing the media in Ongole, Ambati accused the government of spreading misinformation against the MAVIGUN proposal. He said that just as misleading narratives were earlier built around the Tirupati laddu issue, similar tactics are now being deployed to discredit what he described as a viable alternative capital model.

Questioning the rationale behind the Amaravati project, he asked why the government is willing to spend lakhs of crores on a venture with no clear completion timeline, while ignoring the option of developing an existing city at significantly lower cost and within a shorter timeframe. He further alleged that construction costs are being deliberately inflated to benefit select contractors.

Ambati also charged that the government is prioritizing Amaravati at the cost of the entire state, pushing proposals worth Rs. 75,000 crore despite severe financial constraints. Meanwhile, he said, key welfare schemes such as Aarogyasri and fee reimbursement are being neglected.

Describing Amaravati as a “vehicle for financial exploitation rather than development,” Ambati claimed that Chandrababu Naidu’s political experience lies more in retaining power and facilitating profiteering than in building the state. He also questioned the Chief Minister’s moral integrity, citing political inconsistencies, shifting alliances, and decisions impacting projects like the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation scheme.

On the occasion of Chandrababu Naidu’s birthday, Ambati advised him to reassess his approach to Amaravati and shift focus towards practical, people-centric governance. He asserted that public dissatisfaction is on the rise and expressed confidence that the YSRCP would garner strong support if elections were held now.