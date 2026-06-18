YSRCP demands CBI probe into Sai Krishna’s custodial death

YSRCP has demanded a CBI inquiry into the custodial death of Sai Krishna and stated that the coalition government is trying to mislead the people by spinning baseless stories.

Speaking to media former Minister Ambati Rambabu and NTR district Party President Devineni Avinash said the government is trying to wash its hands from the heinous crime and make the a lower rung officer a scapegoat.

The inquiry by a senior IPS officer is nothing but eyewash and to buy time to cover up the folly of leaving the body in a bathroom for three days after the custody death which was the result of torture.

The friendly media is trying to project the deceased youth as a rowdy sheeter and trying to justify the killing which is not permitted under any law.

While the mother of the victim wails to at least give the mortal remains of her son if he is burnt, there is no response from the Home Minister, Pawan Kalyan and others.

Avinash said that ever since Rajesh babu has taken over as Commissioner of Police, illegal activities from ganja to settlements are on the rise under the nose of police. The interrogation and death of Sai Krishna was done under the supervision of the CP, he alleged.

The CP priority is not law and order but to please Lokesh and harass YSRCP cadre. He should answer as to what the Kapu boy had done, how was he killed and what happened to his dead body.