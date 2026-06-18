Jagan 2.0 will give highest priority to the party cadre: YS Jagan

YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that Jagan 2.0 would give the highest priority to party cadre, with every welfare programme and party activity being implemented through grassroots workers. Addressing former local body representatives, senior leaders, and key activists from the Rampachodavaram Assembly constituency at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli, he described the next two years as crucial for the party and called upon every leader and activist to stand with the poor, fight for the people, and remain closely connected with them. He assured party workers that their welfare and future would remain his personal responsibility.

As part of his constituency-wise interaction programme, YS Jagan met former sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs, and key leaders from Rampachodavaram in the presence of constituency in-charge Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi and interacted with them individually.

YS Jagan observed that every household in Andhra Pradesh is now comparing the YSRCP government's five-year tenure with the Chandrababu Naidu government's two-year rule. The growing public discussion reflects increasing dissatisfaction, with people feeling they distanced themselves from a government that fulfilled its commitments and embraced one that deceived every section of society.

He asserted that the YSRCP restored credibility to election manifestos by treating them as sacred commitments, implementing 99% of its promises and becoming the only political party in the country to achieve such a record. Welfare programmes were announced through a public calendar and implemented on schedule, establishing a new benchmark in governance.

The YSRCP government introduced transformative reforms in education, healthcare, agriculture, and public administration. Government schools and hospitals witnessed unprecedented improvements, farmers received comprehensive support, and governance reached every doorstep through the village secretariat and volunteer systems. With one volunteer for every fifty households, government services became accessible without corruption or middlemen, while women's safety was strengthened through the Disha initiative and the appointment of a woman police constable in every village secretariat.

Highlighting the government's commitment to tribal welfare, YS Jagan recalled that 3,22,528 acres of ROFR and DKT land rights were distributed to tribal families across the State, including nearly 80,000 acres benefiting 20,000 families in Rampachodavaram alone. The YSRCP government initiated 17 Government Medical Colleges, including institutions at Paderu, Parvathipuram, and Narsipatnam to serve tribal regions, besides establishing a Tribal Engineering College at Kurupam and a Tribal University at Salur. Multi-specialty hospitals were also launched at Seethampeta, Parvathipuram, Rampachodavaram, Buttayagudem, and Dornala under ITDA areas. These initiatives reflected a sincere commitment to transforming people's lives and uplifting tribal communities.

Contrasting this record with the present government, YS Jagan noted that Chandrababu Naidu promised benefits far exceeding those provided by the YSRCP and distributed signed guarantee bonds carrying the photographs and signatures of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan to households across the State. Families were promised Rs. 4,000 per month for women above fifty years of age, Rs. 18,000 annually for eligible women above eighteen, Rs. 36,000 annually for unemployed youth, Rs. 20,000 for farmers holding ROFR land rights, and several other assurances. Those promises, he said, turned into instruments of deception after the elections.

According to YS Jagan, after two years in office, every eligible woman is owed Rs. 36,000 under Aadabidda Nidhi, every unemployed youth Rs. 72,000 in unemployment assistance, and every woman above fifty Rs. 96,000. Amma Vodi was completely denied in the first year and drastically curtailed in the second, excluding lakhs of beneficiaries while others received only Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 13,000. Under Rythu Bharosa, farmers were promised Rs. 20,000 annually in addition to PM-Kisan support, amounting to Rs. 40,000 over two years, but received only Rs. 14,000, leaving Rs. 26,000 unpaid. The promise of three free LPG cylinders every year also remained unfulfilled, with only two cylinders distributed over two years, and even those not reaching every eligible household.

These broken promises have become the subject of discussion in every household, with people questioning why they voted for the present government and allowed the YSRCP to lose power. YS Jagan asserted that the Chandrababu government has only three years remaining and expressed confidence that political change is inevitable. He announced that his statewide padayatra would begin after about eighteen months and declared that the present administration's unjust rule would soon come to an end.

He maintained that those questioning the government's failures are being targeted with false cases, fabricated evidence, harassment, and governance driven by what he described as the "Red Book Constitution." Darkness, he said, is temporary, and truth and justice will ultimately prevail just as daylight inevitably follows night.

Calling upon party workers to prepare for the coming years, YS Jagan described the next two years as decisive for strengthening the organisation before the election year. Every leader and activist must stand with victims of injustice, fight for the people, and become the voice of the oppressed. Under Jagan 2.0, party cadre will receive greater importance than ever before. Acknowledging that the COVID-19 pandemic during the previous term compelled the government to focus primarily on administration and public health, he assured workers that every welfare programme in the future would be implemented through them, placing them at the centre of governance and public service.

Urging every cadre member to stand firmly with the poor and vulnerable, YS Jagan assured them that while they remain with the people, he would stand firmly behind them in every other matter.

During the interaction, leaders raised concerns over discrimination in compensation payments to displaced families in the Polavaram submergence areas. YS Jagan assured them that the YSRCP would fight against such discrimination and declared that compensation cannot be linked to political affiliation. If justice is denied now, a future YSRCP government will ensure that every eligible displaced family receives the compensation and justice they deserve.