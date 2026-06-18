OTT Releases This Friday: Drishyam 3, Ab Hoga Hisaab and More

If you're planning to spend the weekend at home, several fresh movies and web series have arrived on OTT platforms to keep you entertained. From gripping thrillers and action-packed spy dramas to romantic stories and comedy-filled adventures, there is something for every type of viewer.

Here's a look at some of the major OTT releases this week.

Drishyam 3

One of the most talked-about releases of the week is Drishyam 3. The latest installment of the popular thriller franchise is now available for streaming in multiple languages.

The film sees Mohanlal return as Georgekutty, a character that has become one of the most iconic figures in Indian thriller cinema. Packed with suspense, mystery, and unexpected twists, the movie continues the gripping story that has captivated audiences for years.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

Action lovers can stream Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, a spy thriller that follows a high-stakes mission filled with danger and conspiracy.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film features intense action sequences and a storyline that takes viewers deeper into the world of espionage. The sequel raises the stakes as the protagonist faces powerful enemies and new challenges.

Your Fault: London

For fans of romantic dramas, Your Fault: London offers another emotional chapter in the love story of Noah and Nick.

The film explores the struggles of relationships, misunderstandings, and difficult decisions as the couple attempts to navigate their complicated emotions and personal challenges.

Ab Hoga Hisaab

Ab Hoga Hisaab brings a crime-filled thriller that revolves around a man's search for his missing brother.

As he investigates the disappearance, he uncovers a larger network of illegal activities and corruption. The series combines suspense, action, and emotional drama as the protagonist seeks justice.

Save The Tigers Season 3

The popular Telugu comedy-drama Save The Tigers returns with a fresh season and an entertaining new storyline.

This time, the lead characters find themselves living alternate versions of their lives after an unexpected supernatural twist. The new season promises humor, fantasy, and plenty of surprising moments.

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2

Viewers who enjoy emotional relationship dramas can tune into Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2.

The series continues the story of love, betrayal, heartbreak, and revenge. With old conflicts resurfacing and relationships being tested, the latest season aims to deliver more emotional twists and dramatic moments.

A Weekend Full of Entertainment

With thrillers, romance, comedy, action, and fantasy all arriving on streaming platforms, viewers have plenty of options to choose from this weekend. Whether you're watching alone or with family and friends, these new releases offer something for everyone.

Also read: Save the Tigers 3 Review and Rating