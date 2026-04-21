Aasna Mallavarapu: JEE Mains 2026 Topper from Telangana

In the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results, Mallavarapu Aasna from Telangana has emerged as the standout performer, becoming the only female candidate to secure a perfect 100 percentile. Notably, the remaining 25 top scorers were all male candidates.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results on April 20, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) can access their results on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) have been declared.

The Session 2 exams were conducted in computer-based mode on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8, 2026, across nearly 566 centres in 304 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Around 11.23 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Of these, approximately 11.06 lakh registered for Paper 1, while 54,953 candidates registered for Paper 2.

The provisional answer key was released on April 11, and the objection window remained open until April 13, 2026. Candidates are advised to visit the official NTA JEE website for further updates and details.