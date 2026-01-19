Is January 20 a School Holiday? Telangana, AP, TN, Karnataka Update

With parents and students checking calendars ahead of the week, many are asking whether schools will remain closed on January 20. As per the available information, January 20 is not a school holiday and is expected to be a regular working day for most schools across India.

Schools Open on January 20

There are no national holidays, festivals, or special occasions scheduled on January 20. As a result, schools in most states will function normally, following their regular timetable.

Classes, examinations, and academic activities are expected to continue without interruption in both government and private schools.

State-wise School Status on January 20

As of now, no major state has announced a blanket school holiday for January 20. Schools are expected to remain open in the following states, among others:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Kerala

Uttar Pradesh

Delhi

Maharashtra

West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and other states

In these regions, January 20 is being treated as a normal academic day.

Are There Any Exceptions?

While there is no state-wide school holiday, it is important to note that district-level or local closures can sometimes be announced due to reasons such as:

Adverse weather conditions

Local administrative orders

Unforeseen situations like civic issues

District collectors or local education authorities take such decisions and apply only to specific areas, not entire states.

Parents are advised to check:

School circulars

Official messages from school management

District administration updates

to stay informed about any local changes.

Final Word

To summarise, January 20 is not a school holiday. Schools across most Indian states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Maharashtra, are expected to remain open as usual.

Unless a local authority announces a specific closure, students should plan to attend school as per their regular schedule.