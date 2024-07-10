Indian Navy offers BTech degree plus job opportunity

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Indian Navy has invited online applications from unmarried eligible men and women candidates who are seeking admission into a four-year B.Tech degree course under the 10+2 (BTech) Cadet Entry Scheme (Permanent Commission)-Jan 2025.

The recruitment drive has been launched to fill a total of 40 positions in the Executive and Technical branch. Eligible candidates can apply online and here's the official website link — joinindiannavy.gov.in. The deadline for submitting the applications online will end on July 20.

Training

Selected candidates will join as Cadets for the four-year BTech Course in Applied Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or Electronics & Communication Engineering as per Naval requirements. The training will take place at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala. Selected candidates will be offered a job along with a B.Tech degree.

Total Vacancies: 40 (8 vacant positions are reserved for women)

Eligibility: Intermediate (10+2) (English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry) with 70% marks. Must have appeared for JEE (Main) – 2024.

Selection Process: Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of JEE (Main) Common Rank List (CRL) - 2024. Shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Service Selection Board (SSB) interviews.

How to Apply: Visit official website —- joinindiannavy.gov.in

Application deadline: July 20, 2024

Also Read: AP engineering admissions 2024: What you'll pay and where

