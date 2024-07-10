PM Excellence Colleges’ to be opened in 55 districts of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, July 10 (IANS) A cabinet meeting of the Mohan Yadav government was held in Bhopal on Wednesday in which many important decisions were taken.

Giving information about the cabinet decisions, Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya stated that under the National e-Vidhan Project, the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is being made paperless as an example of Green Governance. An amount of Rs 23 crore will be spent on this, with 60 per cent being provided by the Centre and 40 per cent by the state. The work will be done by NIC, which will also provide training and develop the software. This project is already being implemented in several assemblies across the country.

He also mentioned that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Indore on July 14. On this occasion he will inaugurate the PM Excellence Colleges to be opened in 55 districts of the state. These colleges will operate under the new National Education Policy and each will receive Rs 22 crore from the Central government.

"The cabinet has decided to give the same amount of scholarship to students from Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic tribes as Scheduled Tribes. Previously, they were receiving less scholarship than the SC students," he said.

Additionally, seven projects to be developed on the Narmada river have been approved to increase the irrigated area with Rs 9271 crore sanctioned for the projects.

"Our government has been utilising the water of the Narmada river for farming since 2003," he added.

He stated, "When our government was formed in 2003, only 3 percent of the Narmada water was used by our state, while Gujarat and Maharashtra had utilized the river water far better than us. However, after our government came into power, we have achieved rapid progress in this field."

The Madhya Pradesh government will buy an airplane for Rs 233 crore from a Canadian company, with cabinet approval. Until now, the government has been managing with rented airplanes, he informed.

