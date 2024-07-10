Gurugram: GMDA approves Rs 2,887 crore budget for development works

Gurugram, July 10 (IANS) The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) approved a budget proposal of Rs 2,887.32 crore was approved for the financial year 2024-25.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Detailed discussions on various agendas were held, including increasing the capacity of CCTV cameras for city surveillance and adaptive traffic management, constructing new water treatment plants, enhancing the capacity of existing ones, and strengthening the network of water drainage and sewer treatment plants, among others.

The GMDA Authority approved the implementation of CCTV project Phase 3 for city surveillance and adaptive traffic management at an estimated cost of Rs 422 crore.

With this, high-quality CCTV cameras will be installed at different locations, increasing the number from approximately 4000 to about 14000.

The meeting also approved the construction of a flyover at the junction of Sector 45-46-51-52, with Rs 52 crore allocated for this project to decongest traffic.

Similarly, to alleviate congestion at the intersection of Sector 85-86-89-90, another flyover will be constructed to facilitate commuters and enhance mobility.

To provide ultramodern sports infrastructure for sportspersons, the GMDA authority has approved the upgradation of Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram, at an estimated cost of Rs 634.30 crore.

This comprehensive renovation project aims to enhance the facilities and amenities available to athletes, including the construction of new training centres, state-of-the-art sports facilities etc.

Additionally, modern systems and infrastructure will be provided to meet international standards, ensuring that the stadium is equipped to support a wide range of sporting events and activities.

The approval for the construction of a 100 MLD Water Treatment Plant Unit No. VI at Chandu Budhera for Rs 78 crore has been given.

Additionally, the authority approved the construction of 100 MLD WTP Unit No. IV at Basai with an estimated cost of Rs 247 crore. The augmentation of the existing Main Pumping Station to 650 MLD capacity at Dhanwapur for Rs 119 crore has also been approved.

The meeting also approved the procurement of 200 electric buses under the Gross Cost Contracting Model for operation in the GMDA area of Rs 69.66 crore.

Officials said this initiative aims to provide safe, reliable, clean, and affordable city bus services to the residents of Gurugram. The introduction of these electric buses is a significant step towards reducing the city's carbon footprint and promoting sustainable urban transportation.

For providing and laying the Master Storm Water Drainage System in Sector 76-80 along National Highway-48, the GMDA authority has approved a sum of Rs 215 crore for the implementation of this project.

Moreover, the project for the upgradation of the 120 MLD Sewerage Treatment Plant at Behrampur and the 100 MLD STP at Dhanwapur, Gurugram, has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 50.58 crore and Rs 75.46 crore respectively.

During the meeting, approval of Rs 500 crore was also given for the construction of two STPs of 100 MLD each in Sector 107 in two phases.

Other topics discussed during the meeting included the drainage improvement plan, door-to-door garbage collection, construction of a civil hospital, and a new bus stand, among other initiatives.

Expressing concern over the issue of water-logging during the monsoon in Gurugram, the Chief Minister said that officers must not show any laxity in addressing this issue. He asked them to utilise all resources to resolve water-logging promptly.

The Chief Minister stated that he would personally visit Gurugram to oversee the situation, and no negligence will be tolerated.

He also directed the Chief Secretary to hold the concerned officers accountable for their responsibilities in this matter.

The Chief Minister, while reviewing the status of garbage collection, issued strict instructions to the concerned officers responsible for garbage collection and its management, directing them to commence work immediately.

He also directed them to mobilise all resources to ensure Gurugram becomes a clean and beautiful city within the next three days.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.