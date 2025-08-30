IBPS AFO Prelims 2025 Shift 1 Exam Analysis: 30 August Paper Review

The initial shift of the IBPS AFO (Agriculture Field Officer) Prelims, conducted on August 30, 2025, was smooth. Candidates were looking forward to assessing the difficulty level of the exam, question types, and attempts. Based on real-time student feedback, our analysis is based on section-wise trends, difficulty levels, and likely good attempt ranges.

Overview of the Exam

This year, IBPS has provided 310 vacancies for the Agriculture Field Officer post, increasing competition levels. The candidates were assessed on four topics: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Professional Knowledge. Overall, the exam maintained a moderate balance between simple and time-consuming challenges.

Section-wise Insights

English Language: Commonly considered the easiest section, it consisted of reading comprehension passages, fill-ups, grammar correction, and rearrangement exercises. It was easy for most test takers to complete correctly.

Quantitative Aptitude: Considered moderate in difficulty level, this section comprises calculation-intensive questions—particularly from data interpretation (DI) and arithmetic. These were required to be solved with careful time management.

Reasoning Ability: The most challenging section of the paper, it was filled with puzzles and seating arrangement questions that took considerable time. While some subjects, such as inequalities and blood relations, tested understanding, overall, the reasoning aspect required the most effort.

Professional Knowledge: This section seemed well-balanced to many test-takers, mixing theoretical knowledge with practical application.

Estimated Difficulty and Good Attempts

Based on immediate feedback, here's how the sections performed regarding difficulty and anticipated number of good attempts:

Overall Level: Moderate

English: Easiest section; the majority of candidates scored well

Quantitative Aptitude: Moderately difficult, particularly DI-based ones

Reasoning: Universally regarded as the most time-consuming and taxing

Professional Knowledge: Balanced difficulty with good concepts required

Final Thoughts

Aspirants who took IBPS AFO Shift-1 can analyze their performance by means of this analysis, particularly while checking cutoff possibilities. Students studying for the subsequent shifts need to keep improving their time management in reasoning sections and should have good accuracy in English and professional knowledge sections.

