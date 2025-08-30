Param Sundari Day 1 Box Office Collection: Disappointing Start for Sidharth Janhvi Film

Param Sundari starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor made a decent opening at the box office on its first day. Industry tracker Sacnilk reports the film earned around ₹7.25 crore net in India translating to roughly ₹8.70 crore gross. After including overseas earnings of about ₹1.30 crore the estimated worldwide haul stands at approximately ₹10 crore.

The film began its day with a low 8 percent occupancy in morning shows which improved to nearly 20 percent by night averaging just under 13 percent overall. Despite being a fresh romantic comedy that generated considerable pre release buzz Param Sundari did not enter a double digit figure in its opening day both domestically and globally.

When compared to other recent romantic films Param Sundari underperformed. It earned less than Saiyaara which had opened with over ₹20 crore globally and even trailed behind Jaat which opened at over ₹13 crore.

In short Param Sundari had a modest Day 1 that matched many trade expectations but fell short of becoming a strong opening hit. Whether it gains momentum will depend on audience word of mouth and competition in the coming days.