TN BJP slams DMK over 'steady collapse' of school education system

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu BJP has launched a strong attack on the DMK government, accusing it of "steady collapse" of the state's school education system.

In a statement, party spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said the administration led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has "failed" to protect the legacy of equitable education and must take urgent corrective measures.

According to the BJP, government school enrollment has dropped alarmingly from 42.23 per cent in 2023-24 to 37.92 per cent in 2025-26, with as many as 207 schools reporting zero student strength and facing closure.

Tamil medium schools, once the backbone of state education, have witnessed a sharp "decline" from 54 per cent to 33 per cent, as parents increasingly turn to private schools offering English and multilingual curricula, it said.

The party alleged that many government schools are functioning in unsafe conditions, with students forced to study under trees and on terraces due to dilapidated buildings.

"Shortage of teachers continues to haunt the sector, with over 5,000 part-time instructors demanding permanent jobs and thousands of vacancies lying unfilled, undermining the pupil-teacher ratio mandated under the Right to Education Act," it said.

The BJP also raised concerns about caste-based discrimination in schools, pointing to recurring incidents of violence and social segregation that have left Dalit and tribal students vulnerable.

It accused the government of ignoring rampant drug abuse among schoolchildren and failing to create a safe and inclusive environment.

On policy, the BJP charged the DMK with hypocrisy, opposing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 while selectively adopting its features in the recently framed State Education Policy.

The party claimed this stance has cost Tamil Nadu over Rs 2,151 crore in Samagra Shiksha funds.

It further alleged that DMK policies "favour" private institutions linked to party interests, leaving government schools to deteriorate.

Calling for immediate reforms, the BJP demanded renovation of crumbling schools, filling of vacancies, adoption of NEP's experiential learning modules, and greater accountability from Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

The party urged the Chief Minister to abandon "petty politics" and focus on restoring confidence in the state-run education system.

"The future of Tamil Nadu's youth is at stake," the statement said, warning that voters will hold the DMK accountable in the 2026 Assembly polls if the crisis in school education continues.

