Jammu and Kashmir Services: JKSSB Civil Exam Postponed Again Due To Heavy Rains

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has once again postponed the Junior Engineer (Civil) examination under the 2025 recruitment drive. The test, which was rescheduled for September 7 after an earlier deferment, will not be conducted as planned due to unfavorable weather conditions.

A notice issued by JKSSB reads: “It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned candidates that the OMR-based examination for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil), advertised vide Notification No. 03 of 2025 dated 24.04.2025, which was earlier scheduled on 31.08.2025 and rescheduled for 07.09.2025, is hereby postponed due to prevailing weather conditions. The fresh date of the said examination shall be notified separately in due course of time.”

This marks the second delay in the conduct of the exam, originally set for August 31, 2025. Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official website jkssb.nic.in for further updates regarding the revised schedule.

The recruitment examination will be conducted in OMR format, featuring objective-type, multiple-choice questions. The paper will be in English only, with a provision for negative marking—one-fourth of the allotted marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Through this recruitment drive, JKSSB aims to fill 508 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Public Works (R&B) and Jal Shakti departments of Jammu and Kashmir.

For more information, candidates are urged to visit the JKSSB portal.

Click Here for Official Notification