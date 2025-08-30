Completely inappropriate: Samajwadi Party slams Mahua Moitra’s remarks on HM Shah

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) Reacting to the Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's remarks targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand, on Saturday, strongly criticised the choice of words by the leader, calling them “completely inappropriate.”

Speaking to IANS, Fakhrul Hasan said: “The Samajwadi Party believes that the language used by the TMC MP is completely inappropriate and such language should not be used. However, the responsibility for preventing any intrusion lies with the BJP, and if there is any failure in stopping it, that responsibility also rests with the BJP.”

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra stirred political controversy with her remarks targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of failing to prevent infiltration from Bangladesh.

The statement, allegedly including the phrase that HM Shah’s “head should be cut off and put on the table”, has drawn widespread condemnation, with Opposition parties distancing themselves from the language used.

BJP leaders demanded accountability from the Trinamool and urged that such statements not go unchecked.

Moitra’s remarks came during an interaction with the media in Nadia district, West Bengal, where she accused the Union government of neglecting its responsibilities on border security.

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Japan, Fakhrul Hasan offered a balanced view.

“Better relations with other countries are something the Samajwadi Party and the entire nation want. However, the way our foreign relations have been managed and the deterioration in ties in recent times is a matter of concern and reflection,” he said.

“It is also the responsibility of the government to ensure these ties are strengthened, trade is increased, and relations remain good, as this is beneficial for the country’s progress. Therefore, whatever decisions are being taken, the Samajwadi Party will support them in the interest of the nation,” he added.

