Maareesan Movie OTT Review: Fahadh Faasil-led Unpredictable Ride Beyond Expectations

Some films turn out to be far more engaging than what their teasers or promos suggest — and Fahadh Faasil-led Maareesan belongs to that rare category. These days, audiences can often guess an entire story just by watching a trailer. But with Maareesan, that’s nearly impossible — every scene unfolds in a way you can’t predict.

Directed by Sudeesh Shankar with a story by Krishnamurthy, the film revolves around just two central characters played brilliantly by Tamil comedy legend Vadivelu and Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil. In an era where even big-budget films with massive casts struggle to hold attention, Maareesan manages to entertain for over two and a half hours with just two leads—a feat worth appreciating.

The story follows Dayalan, a hardened thief who repeatedly lands in jail but never reforms. One night, during a burglary, he stumbles upon Velayudham Pillai, a man suffering from Alzheimer’s, tied up with a chain. Initially shocked, Dayalan realizes Pillai has money and frees him. Pillai reveals he wants to visit his brother-in-law in Thiruvannamalai, and Dayalan convinces him that he’ll take him there. What begins as a simple journey soon turns into a gripping adventure filled with unexpected twists and emotional turns.

From start to finish, Maareesan keeps viewers hooked with its suspense and originality. It’s not the kind of film where you can guess the next scene— it constantly surprises you. That’s exactly why this film stands out and makes for a perfect weekend watch. Maareesan is not just another movie—it’s a refreshing cinematic experience.